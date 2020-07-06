  • search
    UGC issues fresh guidelines: Final-year university exams to be concluded by September-end

    New Delhi, July 06: The Universities Grants Commission (UGC) has released a fresh set of revised guidelines on examinations.

    Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that intermediate semester students will be evaluated based on internal assessment.

    Representational Image

    As per the fresh guidelines, the terminal semesters or final year exams can be conducted by the universities or institutions in pen-paper based mode, online or a blended mode as per the feasibility of the exam conducting body.

    Students with back-logs should "compulsorily" take the examinations. In case, a student is unable to appear the examination in September, should be provided with the opportunity to appear in "special exams" held for the purpose as a-one time measure.

    UGC Guidelines 2020: Highlights

    • The terminal semester(s), final year(s) examinations be conducted by the universities/institutions by the end of September, 2020 in offline (pen and paper)/online/blended (online+offline) mode.
    • The students of terminal semester/final year students having backlog should compulsorily be evaluated by conducting examinations in offline (pen and paper)/online/blended (online+offline) mode as per feasibility and suitability.
    • In case a student of terminal semester/final year is unable to appear in the examination conducted by the university for whatsoever the reason maybe, he/she may be given opportunity to appear in special examinations for such course/paper, which may be conducted by the university as and when feasible, so that the student is not put to any inconvenience/disadvantage.
    • The above provision shall be applicable only for the current academic session 2019-20 as a one-time measure.
    • The guidelines regarding intermediate semester/year examination, as notified on 29.04.2020 will remain unchanged.
    • If need be, the relevant details pertaining to the admissions and academic calendar in the universities and colleges shall be issues separately in place of those mentioned in the earlier guidelines issued on April 29, 2020.

