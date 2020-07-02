UGC guidelines updates likely to be released today: Check details

New Delhi, July 02: The UGC guidelines updates will be released soon. Once released the same would be available on the official website.

The revised guidelines for the final semester and final year university exams and admission process for the universities across the country is expected to be released today. However there is no official announcement on the same.

The UGC is expected to cancel the exams amid cries to defer the exams. The teacher and student bodies from across the country have been demanding that the exams should be cancelled in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

UGC guidelines on exams and academic calendar

A decision was taken to announce the revised guidelines for the final year exams following a directive from the HRD ministry. The ministry had asked the UGC to reconsider the guidelines it had earlier issued for conducting the exams and starting a new academic session.

"I have advised the @ugc_india to revisit the guidelines issued earlier for intermediate and Terminal Semester examinations and academic calendar. The foundation for revisited guidelines shall be health and safety students, teachers and staff," Union HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said in a tweet last week.

It may be recalled that in April, the UGC had asked the universities to conduct exams of the final exams in July. The guidelines had also said that the students of intermediate semesters should be promoted on the basis of their internal assessment and performance in the previous semester exam. In the wake of the pandemic, many states had called for the cancellation of the exams. Maharashtra had said that it would not conduct the exams and the UP government stated that it would announce its decision on July 02.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in its guidelines for unlock 2.0 had however said that all schools, colleges and educational institutions shall remain shut until July 31.