    UGC Final Year Exam Update: States can’t decide on cancellation of exams, SC told

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 10: The UGC has told the Supreme Court that it is the sole authority to take a decision on whether the exams should be conducted or not.

    Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court on behalf of the UGC that the decision can be taken by the body only as it only it can grant degrees. He further questioned the decision taken by the governments of Maharashtra and Delhi under the Disaster Management Act to cancel the final examinations. The court has adjourned further hearing on the matter. The case will next be heard on August 14.

    Last week, the Supreme Court had asked the Maharashtra and Delhi government to place on record the decision to cancel the exams. The Ministry of Home Affairs too was asked about its stand on the matter.

    The court is hearing a batch of petitions that sought cancellation of the final term exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The UGC said that the universities were approached to inform the status of the conduct of the exams and responses were received from received from 818 universities (121 deemed universities, 291 private universities, 51 central universities, and 355 state universities).

    Out of the 818 universities, 603 have either conducted the examination or are planning to conduct. 209 others have already conducted examination (on-line/off-line), 394 are planning to conduct examination (on-line/off-line/blended mode) in August or September.

    Many students had urged that the exams be cancelled and the results of the students be calculated on the basis of their internal assessment or past performance.

    Story first published: Monday, August 10, 2020, 11:54 [IST]
