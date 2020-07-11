  • search
    UGC directive on final exams will adversely affect interests of students: Mamata to PM

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, July 11: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, urging him to re-examine the UGC directive that mandated final examinations in colleges and universities by September-end.

    In her letter, the chief minister said the July 6 guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC) will adversely affect the interests of students.

    Mamata Banerjee
    Mamata Banerjee

    "I understand that various states have already raised the issue with the government of India, expressing their concerns and disagreement with the new guidelines," Banerjee said in her letter.

    "I would, therefore, request you to get the matter re-examined immediately...," she said.

