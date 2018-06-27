UGC to be repealed? Centre likely to form new commission for higher education

The government is likely to repeal University Grants Commission (UGC) and appoint a new commission for higher education in across the country.

The Ministry of Human Resource and Development (HRD) has prepared a draft bill to replace the UGC with a higher education commission, media reports say.

The draft bill has claimed that new institution will provide more autonomy to colleges and facilitate holistic growth of the education system and will provide greater opportunities to students at more affordable cost.

The HECI will not subsume the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) as was originally envisaged as there were concerns red flagged over cadre merger and other technical issues.

The ministry wil upload the draft of the Act which provides for establishing the HECI repealing the UGC Act, 1956 on its website on Wednesday evening inviting feedback from the public.

The government has claimed the higher education commission will provide more autonomy to institutes, facilitate holistic growth, and provide greater opportunities to the Indian students at more affordable cost, reports News 18.

The HECI Act, 2018 is expected to be piloted in Parliament in the upcoming monsoon session.

The move in wake up of speculation around the government allowing foreign investment in higher education sector.

