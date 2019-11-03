UGC asks varsities to deploy jammers in exam centres

New Delhi, Nov 3: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed varsities and higher educational institutions to strictly comply with the government's policy while installing jammers in examination centre to check use of unfair means.

The government had in 2016 allowed statutory examination conducting bodies to deploy low powered jammers in examination halls in order to prevent use of unfair means through radio frequency-based devices. "You must ensure adherence to provision of government's policy on jammers in your university or college," the commission has said in a letter to vice-chancellors and college principals.

The UGC has specified that classroom jammer model--EC-CRJ-6B5--saying it has been successfully evaluated through lab tests and field trials by a board of officers and suggested that jammer model should be used at places where there is no Base Transceiver Station (BTS) within 100 metres of the site.

"Performance of jammers deployed in each examination centre will be verified before commencement of examination as effectiveness of jammers depends on various factors like its power output, signal strength of BTS, traffic load on BTS at a given point of time, distance of jammer from BTS, sensitivity of receiver, terrain, topography and line of sight etc," the commission said. "Actual deployment of jammers will require prior permission of Secretary (Security) in terms of the jammer policy of the government," the UGC letter said.

The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) and the Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), both government enterprises, have been authorised for supply of low powered jammers for deployment in examination halls, on rental basis, based on requirements furnished by the examination conducting bodies. As per the policy, inviting open tender from unauthorized manufacturers is not allowed and will be treated as violation of norms.