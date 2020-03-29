  • search
    Udupi man who committed suicide fearing having contracted coronavirus tested negative

    Mangaluru, Mar 29: The test report of the man from Uppoor in Udupi district, who committed suicide fearing he had contracted coronavirus infection, has returned negative for the virus.

    Udupi man who committed suicide fearing having contracted coronavirus tested negative

    Health department officials in Udupi said the post- mortem test report had shown that he did not have the virus infection and asked the people in the area not to panic.

    Gopalakrishna Madivala (56), had hanged himself on Wednesday suspecting he had the disease, leaving a death note to family members asking them to stay safe.

    karnataka coronavirus

    Story first published: Sunday, March 29, 2020, 14:37 [IST]
    X