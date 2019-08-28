Udta Punjab: Mom chains drug addict daughter to bed; Amritsar MP assures medical help

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Amritsar, Aug 28: Looking at the plight of 24-year-old girl's drug addiction, her mother was forced to chain her daughter to bed in order to stop her from taking more drugs. After the incident came into light, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla visited the family and assured them of medical help.

No fresh spell of rains; flood-like situation continues in Punjab, Haryana

While speaking to ANI, Gurjeet Singh Aujla said, "It's an unfortunate incident. I've directed doctors to treat the affected girl at her home".

Mother of the drug-addict daughter said, "I admitted my girl to a Government-run de-addiction centre 3 times, but they used to release her in 4-5 days. How can a drug addict be cured in 4-5 days? I even implored doctors to admit my daughter till she was cured, but to no avail."

The woman claimed that it was only last week that her 20-year-old daughter had run away after returning from the de-addiction centre. "I found her with much difficulty and had no option but to tie her with a chain so that she may not flee again. I sleep near her so that none of her friends supplies her with drugs," she said.

How Sikhs for Justice is donning the role of Hurriyat in Punjab

The woman claimed that her daughter worked at a salon where she got addicted to drugs. She came back from Chandigarh after she ran out of money to buy drugs and perhaps after one of her friends died of a drug overdose, she said.

She also failed to understand how the girl supported her addiction with her limited meagre means. She said recently some policemen came to her house to urge her to send the girl for treatment but she refused to send her daughter with them.