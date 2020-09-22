Udta Bollywood: #MaalHaiKya trends on Twitter after Deepika Padukone's name emerges
New Delhi, Sep 22: A hashtag #MaalHaiKya started to trend after Bollywood's top actress Deepika Padukone's name has emerged in the latest drug abuse probe carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
The NCB probing the alleged Bollywood-drug nexus, might summon actress Deepika Padukone if needed, an official said on Tuesday.
NCB sources said some WhatsApp conversations purportedly discussing drugs are on the radar of the agency. Some of these chats were purportedly between Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash and one "D", they said.
The official said the NCB might also summon actors Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan, and designer Simone Khambatta this week.
The federal anti-drugs agency has already summoned Karishma Prakash and KWAN talent management agency's CEO Dhurv Chitgopekar in connection with its probe. Both of them will be questioned by the NCB this afternoon, he said.
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone's manager, talent agency CEO
"The NCB will first question Karishma Prakash and might summon actor Deepika Padukone if needed," the official said.
During the NCB's investigation into the drugs angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, a wider drugs nexus in Bollywood surfaced. Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha was questioned by the NCB on Monday.
The NCB has so far arrested more than 12 people, including Rajput's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, in connection with the probe into the drugs angle in the case of the actor's death. Rajput (34) was found hanging at his home in Bandra area here on June 14.
Check out some of the tweets here:
After great success of “cigarette Hai kya” ? &— Harshal (@Harshal22666552) September 22, 2020
“Machis hai kya machis” ?
Now presenting #MaalHaiKya ??
& after receiving it, just bliss pic.twitter.com/rkiwJmwGys
#MaalHaiKya— Satish Singh (@SatishS27493161) September 22, 2020
Now this fashion makes sense 😂
"MAAL HAI KYA" #BollywoodDrugList #DeepikaPadukone #maalhaikya pic.twitter.com/Vo8p4iuVzE pic.twitter.com/IikyhdfhQW
#चरसी_दीपिका_पादुकोण #माल_है_क्या #MaalHaiKya Kachra seth told looong back👇 pic.twitter.com/fPzbYLhwj7— Kamal Sharma (@Kamalaakanksha) September 22, 2020
One RETWEET will be one Slap to them All. 🤬😡#boycottBollywoodDruggies #MalaikaArora #vickykaushal #ArjunKapoor #BollywoodDrugList #BollywoodDrugGang #Bollywood #चरसी_दीपिका_पादुकोण #MaalHaiKya #drugmafiaofbollywood #BoycottBollywoodDruggies #BoycottBollywood #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/sXDqwV2IdZ— Arpit Sharma. (@ArpitSharrma) September 22, 2020
Ranveer after marrying charsi Deepika— Pushpendra Valmiki (@LOVINGRAJATRAJ) September 22, 2020
#चरसी_दीपिका_पादुकोण#MaalHaiKya
pic.twitter.com/0D5dGj6Xc7
Shame on @deepikapadukone— Shivdatt thakare (@Shivdattthakar1) September 22, 2020
Shame on you for representing youth by using Maal . Ye dignity ka crown pehnne wale log. Ye depression ka dhandha krne wale log. Sab charsi , nashedi , andar jayenge ab jail k. Repeat after me maal is really used by #DeepikaPadukone #MaalHaiKya pic.twitter.com/LOM33Rydqu