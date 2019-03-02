Udhampur accident: 6 dead as bus plunges into a deep gorge

  • search
    Srinagar, Mar 2: At least six people were killed and around 38 injured when a bus fell into a gorge near Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place on Friday (March 1) night.

    The bus was on its way from Surinsar to Srinagar when it veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Majalta region, said reports.

    Image for representation only
    Injured were rushed to the hospital.

    "Last night a bus on its way from Surinsar towards Srinagar rolled into deep gorge in Majalta, Udhampur. 5 persons died on spot. Rescue operation is going on," ANI quoted a stament by the Jammu and Kashmir police as saying.

    On February 12, at least 30 people were injured when a bus on its way from Ahmedabad to Morena in Madhya Pradesh overturned in Rajasthan's Baran district after the driver lost control of the vehicle. The driver of the private bus, with over 60 passengers onboard, was reportedly drunk and he continued watching videos on his phone despite some passengers raising objection to it.

    In December last year, at least 11 people dead and 34 others injured as a bus from Poonch to Mandi fell in a gorge. The bus was heading towards Poonch from Loran.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 2, 2019, 9:05 [IST]
