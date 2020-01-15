  • search
    Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in cost government Rs 2.79 crore

    By PTI
    Mumbai, Jan 15: The swearing-in ceremony of Uddahv Thackeray-led cabinet in Maharashtra cost the state exchequer Rs 2.79 crore, a query under the Right to Information (RTI) has revealed.

    Shiv Sena president Thackeray took oath as chief minister at the Shivaji Park ground in central Mumbai on November 28.

    Uddhav Thackeray
    Six other ministers from the Sena, Congress and NCP were also sworn in with him.

    The ceremony cost Rs 2.79 crore, out of which RS 3 lakh were spent on floral decorations, according to the information obtained by Nikhil Chanbhatti, an RTI activist from Osmanabad.

    Five years earlier, the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis-led cabinet had cost the state Rs 98.37 lakh. The ceremony was held at the Wankhede stadium in the city.

    Chanbhatti had sought details of various government functions held in the last ten years.

