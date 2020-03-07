  • search
    Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya today, skip 'aarti' over Coronavirus scare

    Mumbai, Mar 07: Maharashtra Chief Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya today along with his family to mark the completion of 100 days of his government in power.

    This will be Thackeray's first visit since he took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister last year. However, Thackeray is unlikely to perform 'aarti' on the bank of Saryu River due to Coronavirus scare.

    Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the visit has been curtailed in the wake of the health advisories issued by the government.

    "I met with chief minister Adityanath on Thursday. Even the Prime Minister has advised against large gatherings. I spoke to Uddhav ji and he said we should follow whatever advisories the government is giving out. So we have cancelled our attendance at the aarti," Thackeray said in Ayodhya.

    Coordination panel to study NPR issues in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

    Thackeray's trip to Ayodhya is being seen as a significant gesture as the Shiv Sena chief has remained stuck to his strong Hindutva identity despite a new alliance with the ideological rivals.

    This is also the first visit of Thackeray to Ayodhya after the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit on November 9 last year.

    He had last visited Ayodhya on June 16, 2019 along with 18 party MPs after the victory of Shiv Sena in the Lok Sabha polls.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 7, 2020, 9:20 [IST]
