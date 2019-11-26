  • search
    Uddhav Thackeray to be elected leader of Sena-NCP-Congress alliance

    Mumbai, Nov 26: After the Supreme Court ordered for a floor test in Maharashtra Assembly on November 27, all legislators of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will meet to elect leader of their alliance leader.

    There is consensus in the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray should lead the new government in Maharashtra.

    Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray speaks as NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena MLAs gather along with senior leaders to display their strength to form the government
    Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray speaks as NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena MLAs gather along with senior leaders to display their strength to form the government

    MLAs of NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress to hold a joint meeting at 5 pm today to elect the leader of their alliance.

    Maharashtra govt formation: Ajit Pawar resigns as Deputy CM ahead of floor test

    The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance named 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' has expressed confidence of having a majority in the 288-member assembly, insisting that the Devendra Fadnavis government lacks the requisite number.

    Right from submitting a letter staking claim to form the government to parading their MLAs before the media, the parties have been unrelenting to prove that the Devendra Fadnavis led BJP government is in a minority.

    In an attempt to showcase their strength, the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress paraded a total of 162 MLAs at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt Hotel on Monday.

    Maharashtra floor test tomorrow: Who said what

    This follows the surprise swearing-in ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday morning, even as NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena claimed that they were ready to stake a claim.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 15:32 [IST]
