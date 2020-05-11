Uddhav Thackeray tells PM to decide on lockdown 'with caution'

New Delhi, May 11: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray told Prime minister Narendra Modi in the virtual meeting on Monday to decide on the future plan of action on the coronavirus lockdown "with caution".

"Cases are expected to peak in May, it may peak in June or July also. I have read Wuhan is witnessing a 2nd wave of cases, even WHO has warned about this. So, I suggest that any action on lockdown must be taken cautiously," he said.

"We seek loan for farmers to tide over the situation. Migrant workers are leaving our State, it is important that they do not carry this virus back to their homes," the chief minister said.

"We should not force migrants to leave the State, if possible, they should stay back and we should help them to support themselves. Lockdown should not be lifted, we should regulate it and allow relaxation," he added

Trains should be allowed for essential services, he further said.

The Maharashtra chief minister also urged centre for deployment of central police in the State, as the State police have been tirelessly working without any rest. We have to ensure that police are given the required time for rest.

GST on medical equipment particularly PPEs, Ventilators, etc should be waived. In Green Zones, we have already allowed economic activities. Inter-district movement should happen with strict adherence to screening. Efforts to curb rumours spread through social media should be monitored, the Maharashtra CM has reportedly said at the meeting.