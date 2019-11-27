Uddhav Thackeray swearing-in: Sonia Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal among invited

Mumbai, Nov 27: Will the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray? the question remains pertinent after a dramatic collapse of the four-day-old BJP government in Maharashtra.

On being asked, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said: "Yes, we will invite everyone. We will even invite Amit Shah ji."

The stage is set for the swearing-in ceremony after leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress elected Thackeray as the leader of the tri-party alliance.

Reports suggest, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to skip the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray. Interim party president Sonia Gandhi, too, is reported to be in two minds, however, the NCP has expressed confidence of presence.

All Congress chief ministers, M K Stalin, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal have been invited to the swearing-in ceremony tomorrow.

Thackeray, who heads Shiv Sena, will be sworn in as the 17th chief minister of the state in a grand ceremony at the venue which hosts annual Dussehra rallies of his party.

Uddhav will be the first Thackeray from his clan who is taking oath as a public representative and that too is the CM.

Additionally, he is also the leader of Maha Vika Aghadi including the NCP and the Congress, the new allies of the Sena.