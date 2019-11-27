  • search
    Uddhav Thackeray swearing-in: Sonia Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal among invited

    Mumbai, Nov 27: Will the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray? the question remains pertinent after a dramatic collapse of the four-day-old BJP government in Maharashtra.

    On being asked, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said: "Yes, we will invite everyone. We will even invite Amit Shah ji."

    File photo of Arvind Kejriwal and Sonia Gandhi
    The stage is set for the swearing-in ceremony after leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress elected Thackeray as the leader of the tri-party alliance.

    Bombay HC raps Uddhav oath-ceremony on Shivaji Park grounds

    Reports suggest, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to skip the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray. Interim party president Sonia Gandhi, too, is reported to be in two minds, however, the NCP has expressed confidence of presence.

    All Congress chief ministers, M K Stalin, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal have been invited to the swearing-in ceremony tomorrow.

    Thackeray, who heads Shiv Sena, will be sworn in as the 17th chief minister of the state in a grand ceremony at the venue which hosts annual Dussehra rallies of his party.

    Uddhav will be the first Thackeray from his clan who is taking oath as a public representative and that too is the CM.

    Uddhav Thackeray to take oath as Maha CM on Nov 28

    Additionally, he is also the leader of Maha Vika Aghadi including the NCP and the Congress, the new allies of the Sena.

