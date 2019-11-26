  • search
    Uddhav Thackeray stakes claim to form govt in Maharashtra

    Mumbai, Nov 26: Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine's Chief Ministerial nominee Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday night reached Raj Bhavan and staked claim to form government in Maharashtra.

    Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, was accompanied by legislature party leaders of the Sena, the NCP and the Congress, a Sena leader said.

    "We are submitting a joint statement of staking claim for government formation before the governor. We will also produce proof of the support of all the MLAs of the three parties to the governor as a part of the mandatory procedure," said the leader.

    Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 22:51 [IST]
