Uddhav Thackeray should become Maharashtra CM: Shiv Sena MLAs

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 22: As the government formation process inches closer in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday met his party's legislators to discuss the political situation in the state.

The meeting was held to apprise the legislators of the government formation process and meetings of Congress-NCP leaders in Delhi.

Reportedly, the Shiv Sena MLA's urged party chief Uddhav Thackeray to lead the new government, which is expected to be formed in the next few days in an alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress.

"All MLAs have demanded that Uddhav ji should lead the party in the government," Pratap Sarnaik, Shiv Sena legislator said after the meeting.

In a late-night meeting, Thackeray met NCP president Sharad Pawar in Mumbai.

Maharashtra want Uddhav to be CM for 5 years: Sanjay Raut

"We would like Uddhavji or Aaditya Thackeray to be the CM," Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav said adding that

whatever decision Thackeray takes will be binding on all legislators.

On October 24, The BJP and Sena, which fought the Assembly polls in alliance won clear mandate with 105 and 56 seats to form government in Maharashtra.

Pre-poll allies, the Congress and the NCP won 44 and 54 seats, respectively.

However, the Sena broke its three-decade-long ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the chief minister's post.

On November 12, President's rule was imposed in the state after no party or combine staked claim to form the new government.

Marathon meetings have been held between top leaders of the NCP and Congress to explore the possibility of forging an alliance with the Shiv Sena, which has opposite ideology compared to the two.