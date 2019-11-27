Uddhav Thackeray meets Governor Koshyari ahead of taking over as chief minister

New Delhi, Nov 27: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and wife Rashmi Thackeray on Wednesday met Governor B S Koshyari ahead of his swearing-in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday.

Uddhav, will be the first from the Thackeray family to be sworn in as the chief minister.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress on Tuesday named Thackeray as their chief ministerial face. The three parties have claimed support of 166 MLAs to form government in Maharashtra.

Devendra Fadnavis resigned as CM on Tuesday, barely 80 hours after taking oath for the second time. His resignation followed that of Ajit Pawar who quit as his deputy.

On November 23, Fadnavis sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister in an early morning hush-hush ceremony, with the support of Ajit Pawar, who then headed the 54-member NCP legislature party.

The NCP removed Ajit Pawar as its legislature party leader the same day after he took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state.

The stage is now set for Uddhav Thackeray to be sworn in as the new chief minister on Thursday.

His father late Bal Thackeray had control over the first Sena-BJP combine government during 1995-99 but never assumed a position in the government.