Uddhav Thackeray leaves for Ayodhya

Mumbai, Nov 24: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray left for Ayodhya from Mumbai on Saturday. He will reach Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya for a two-day visit.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will offer prayers at the Ram janmabhoomi, participate in the aarti by the Sarayu river and speak to seers, saints and locals. He is carrying a pot full of soil from the Shivneri fort in Pune, which will be handed over to the mahant or priest at the janmabhoomi.

According to reports, from top to several mid-level police officers, 160 inspectors, 700 constables, 42 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), five companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF), Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) commandos and drone cameras have been deployed in Ayodhya. There is a CRPF ring around the disputed site, the government has assured.

Both Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Shiv Sena will hold separate events in the city tomorrow over the matter of RamTemple.

Preparations for Dharm Sabh Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) international vice president Champat Rai (R) and Ram Vilas Vedanti inspect the preparations for 25 November Dharm Sabha in Ayodhya, Friday, Nov 23, 2018. (PTI Photo) BJP leader Vinay Katiyar BJP leader Vinay Katiyar in a meeting with sadhus at Rambhalabha Kunj Mandir in Ayodhya, Friday, Nov 23, 2018. (PTI Photo) VHP procession Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists participate in a procession rally to make a call for their November 25 Vishal Dharm Sabha at Ayodhya, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. (PTI Photo) Shiv Sena activists Shiv Sena activists boarding a train for Ayodhya to attend Vishwa Hindu Parishad Dharma Sabha on Nov 25, at Thane Railway Station, Thursday, Nov 22, 2018. (PTI Photo)

