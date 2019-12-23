  • search
    Uddhav Thackeray congratulates JMM-led alliance for Jharkhand poll win

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Dec 23: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday congratulated the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha- led opposition alliance for registering victory in the Assembly polls in the eastern state.

    File Photo
    File Photo

    Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, extended best wishes to the new government for all-round development of Jharkhand, a tribal-dominated state where the BJP has been ousted from power.

    "Congratulations to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Congress and RJD alliance for securing majority under the leadership of @HemantSorenJMM Ji in the Jharkhand Assembly polls. Best wishes to the new government for all-round development of the state," Thackeray tweeted.

    The opposition coalition comprising the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress and the RJD has obtained majority in the 81-member Assembly.

    Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray's cabinet expansion likely before Christmas

    Of the 75 seats whose results were available till 10 pm, the JMM had won 29 seats, the Congress 15 and the RJD 1, taking their combined tally to 45, way above the majority mark of 41. Elections in Jharkhand were held in five phases in November-December and counting of votes was taken up on Monday.

    Story first published: Monday, December 23, 2019, 23:33 [IST]
