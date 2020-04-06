  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Uddhav Thackeray a revelation says Omar Abdullah

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 06: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah showered praise on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, apparently for the way the latter is handling the COVID-19 situation in his state.

    "Uddhav Thackeray has been a revelation," Omar tweeted.

    File photo of Omar Abdullah
    File photo of Omar Abdullah

    The Maharashtra Chief Minister, the first Thackeray to rule the state, has been lauded on various social media platforms for the way he is handling the COVID-19 situation despite the state having high number of positive cases.

    Muslims should not be blamed for spread of coronavirus: Omar Abdullah on Nizamuddin event

    Maharashtra has recorded 32 coronavirus deaths so far and 661 cases of the virus.

    More UDDHAV THACKERAY News

    Read more about:

    uddhav thackeray omar abdullah maharashtra coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X