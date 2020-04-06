Uddhav Thackeray a revelation says Omar Abdullah

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 06: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah showered praise on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, apparently for the way the latter is handling the COVID-19 situation in his state.

"Uddhav Thackeray has been a revelation," Omar tweeted.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister, the first Thackeray to rule the state, has been lauded on various social media platforms for the way he is handling the COVID-19 situation despite the state having high number of positive cases.

Muslims should not be blamed for spread of coronavirus: Omar Abdullah on Nizamuddin event

Maharashtra has recorded 32 coronavirus deaths so far and 661 cases of the virus.