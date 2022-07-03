YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Uddhav vs Shinde again: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker to be elected today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, July 03: A special two-day session of the state legislature which will see election for the post of Assembly Speaker as well as a floor test of the new government will begin today.

    Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray
    Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray

    Sena MLA and Uddhav Thackeray loyalist Rajan Salvi filed his nomination as the candidate of the Shiv Sena-NCP- Congress coalition for the Speaker's election, which will be held on Sunday.

    He will face off with first-time BJP legislator Rahul Narvekar who also filed his nomination.

    On July 4, newly sworn-in Chief Minister Shinde will take a floor test.

    As many as 50 MLAs who support Shinde, including 39 rebel legislators of the Shiv Sena, on Saturday evening flew to Mumbai from Goa by a chartered flight. Shinde, who had flown to Goa in the morning, accompanied them back.

    The MLAs have been camping at a starred hotel in Dona Paula since June 29 after flying to Goa from Guwahati. Many of them had left Maharashtra on June 21 along with Shinde.

    In Mumbai, security has been tightened at the airport to avoid any untoward incident in the wake of the recent violent protests against rebel MLAs by Shiv Sena cadres in some parts of the state.

    On Wednesday, Thackeray resigned as chief minister after the Supreme Court refused to stay the floor test ordered by the governor and it became apparent that Shinde had the support of the majority of Sena MLAs.

    Shinde took oath as CM the next day with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

    The post of Assembly Speaker has been lying vacant since Nana Patole of Congress resigned in February 2021 to become his party's state unit president. Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal was officiating as acting Speaker in the meantime.

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar, meanwhile, said there would be a long legal battle ahead to decide which faction of the Shiv Sena would be considered as the 'original' party.

    "The court will have final say is what I feel," he told reporters in Pune.

    On Friday, Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Sena, removed Shinde as 'Shiv Sena leader' for "anti-party activities". MLA Deepak Kesarkar, a Shinde supporter, said the chief minister will challenge the decision in court.

    Comments

    More MAHARASHTRA POLITICAL CRISIS News  

    Read more about:

    maharashtra political crisis

    Story first published: Sunday, July 3, 2022, 8:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X