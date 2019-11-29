  • search
Trending Maharashtra Winter Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Uddhav-led govt promises to give concrete aid for farmers, revive Shivaji fort

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 28: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday hold a a meeting with his new cabinet ministers at Sahyadri Guest House after taking the oath as Maharashtra chief minister.

    Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as Chief Minister
    Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as Chief Minister

    Uddhav said that his government has decided to provide concrete assistance and will ensure compensation to the state's affected farmers. He also said that his government will work together and maintain peace for everyone by creating an atmosphere in which none feels terrorised.

    "We want to ensure an atmosphere in the state wherein nobody will feel terrorised," said Thackeray.

    Thackeray's cabinet have today sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the for the revival of Maratha king Shivaji's erstwhile capital, Fort Raigad.

    According to the PTI report the Shiv Sena boss and Maharshtra CM said, "We can paint a better picture if we know the reality. We have sought inputs. Farmers have not got anything, but only assurances. We want to provide concrete help to farmers."

    Thackeray was accompanied by his cabinet colleagues Chhagan Bhujbal, Jayant Patil, Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut.

    6 ex Maharashtra CMs attend Uddhav Thackeray's oath taking ceremony

    Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut, Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai, NCP leader Chhagan Chandrakant Bhujbal and Jayant Rajaram Patil took the oath today along with Thackeray as Maharashtra ministers.

    More SHIVA SENA News

    Read more about:

    shiva sena maharashtra government

    Story first published: Friday, November 29, 2019, 0:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 29, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue