Uddhav-led govt promises to give concrete aid for farmers, revive Shivaji fort

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Mumbai, Nov 28: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday hold a a meeting with his new cabinet ministers at Sahyadri Guest House after taking the oath as Maharashtra chief minister.

Uddhav said that his government has decided to provide concrete assistance and will ensure compensation to the state's affected farmers. He also said that his government will work together and maintain peace for everyone by creating an atmosphere in which none feels terrorised.

"We want to ensure an atmosphere in the state wherein nobody will feel terrorised," said Thackeray.

Thackeray's cabinet have today sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the for the revival of Maratha king Shivaji's erstwhile capital, Fort Raigad.

According to the PTI report the Shiv Sena boss and Maharshtra CM said, "We can paint a better picture if we know the reality. We have sought inputs. Farmers have not got anything, but only assurances. We want to provide concrete help to farmers."

Thackeray was accompanied by his cabinet colleagues Chhagan Bhujbal, Jayant Patil, Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut.

Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut, Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai, NCP leader Chhagan Chandrakant Bhujbal and Jayant Rajaram Patil took the oath today along with Thackeray as Maharashtra ministers.