For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
UCEED 2019 Result to be out on March 1: How to check
India
New Delhi, Feb 26: UCEED 2019 results will be declared on March 1, 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results by entering their registered id and password on its official website.
Along with result, the scorecard would also be released, which candidates have to download. The score of UCEED will be valid for only one year.
Important dates:
- UCEED Result: March 1, 2019
- Registration for Counselling & Seat Allotment: 8 to June 30, 2019
- Seat Allotment of UCEED 2019- Round 1: July 4, 2019
- Seat Allotment of UCEED 2019- Round 2 : July 11, 2019
- Seat Allotment of UCEED 2019- Round 3 : July 15, 2019
How to Check UCEED 2019 Results?
- Visit the official website - http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/
- Click on the link to check UCEED result 2019
- Enter the registration number and password of UCEED 2019
- Click on the submit button
- UCEED 2019 result will appear on the screen
- Download the result and take a print out