UCEED 2019 Result to be out on March 1: How to check

New Delhi, Feb 26: UCEED 2019 results will be declared on March 1, 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results by entering their registered id and password on its official website.

Along with result, the scorecard would also be released, which candidates have to download. The score of UCEED will be valid for only one year.

Important dates:

UCEED Result: March 1, 2019

Registration for Counselling & Seat Allotment: 8 to June 30, 2019

Seat Allotment of UCEED 2019- Round 1: July 4, 2019

Seat Allotment of UCEED 2019- Round 2 : July 11, 2019

Seat Allotment of UCEED 2019- Round 3 : July 15, 2019

How to Check UCEED 2019 Results?

Visit the official website - http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/

Click on the link to check UCEED result 2019

Enter the registration number and password of UCEED 2019

Click on the submit button

UCEED 2019 result will appear on the screen

Download the result and take a print out