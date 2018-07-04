  • search

UCEED 2018 first allotment list released, how to exercise freeze and float option

    New Delhi, July 4: The UCEED 2018 first allotment list has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The first allotment list for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) was released released today. The exam was held for admissions to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati and IIITDM Jabalpur.

    Acceptance of fresh seat allotment and choice of freeze/ float will be held till July 8, 2018, 11:55 pm. For those exercising freeze option, the final letter of seat allotment will be available for download. The second allotment will be held on July 11 and continue till July 18. The list is available on uceed.iitb.ac.in.

    UCEED 2018: How to exercise the freeze/ float option:

    • Go to uceed.iitb.ac.in
    • Click on the link to view candidate's portal.
    • Login
    • Check allotment status
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 16:55 [IST]
