U-turn will now be known as Uddhav turn

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Pune, Dec 26: State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil took potshots at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him taking a U-turn on farm loan waiver promise.

Thackray had promised a complete loan waiver, Patil said, speaking to reporters here.

"But he announced loan waiver upto only Rs 2 lakh.

Sharad Pawar taught us how to form govt with less seats: Uddhav Thackeray

We know that there are some limitations. But now he must have understood the difference between announcement and implementation," Patil said

"U-turn will now be known as Uddhav-ji Thackeray turn," he quipped.