U-turn will now be known as Uddhav turn

    By
    |

    Pune, Dec 26: State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil took potshots at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him taking a U-turn on farm loan waiver promise.

    Thackray had promised a complete loan waiver, Patil said, speaking to reporters here.

    "But he announced loan waiver upto only Rs 2 lakh.

    We know that there are some limitations. But now he must have understood the difference between announcement and implementation," Patil said

    "U-turn will now be known as Uddhav-ji Thackeray turn," he quipped.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 26, 2019, 6:40 [IST]
