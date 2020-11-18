YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    U.S. Consulate General, Chennai celebrates International Education Week

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Chennai, Nov 18: U.S. Consul General Judith Ravin kicked off International Education Week with a video highlighting the U.S. Consulate Chennai's increase in student visa interviews in November.

    Link: https://youtu.be/xjX5p0sVOVI

    U.S. Consulate General, Chennai celebrates International Education Week

    The U.S. Consulate General Chennai is celebrating International Education Week (IEW) with the theme "Engaged, Resilient, Global." Events for IEW from November 17 to 23, 2020 are listed below. Participation is free and students are encouraged to register for the events at the links given below.

    International Education Week (IEW) 2020 is a joint initiative of the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education to promote programs that prepare students for a global environment and attract future leaders from abroad to study, learn, and exchange experiences. For more information, please visit https://iew.state.gov/.

    In South India, the EducationUSA centers are located in Chennai and Bengaluru and they can be contacted at Chennai@educationusa.org and Bangalore@educationusa.org.EducationUSA is the official source on U.S. higher education. With 430 advising centers in more than 175 countries and territories, the EducationUSA network promotes U.S. higher education to students around the world by offering accurate, comprehensive, and current information about studying at accredited institutions in the United States. For more information, please visit

    https://educationusa.state.gov/.

    November 17: Winning in a Virtual Classroom

    Global. Engaged. Resilient.

    Online - Facebook Live on U.S. Consulate General, Chennai Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/chennai.usconsulate

    https://bit.ly/EdUSA-Nov17-VirtualClassroom

    November 18: Roadmap to Undergraduate Study in the United States

    Online - Webinar venue: Google Meet platform

    https://bit.ly/EdUSAChennai

    http://bit.ly/EdUSA-UGStudy-Nov18

    November 19:

    Shifting Gears: Adapting Your Research During the Pandemic

    Panel discussion with Indian Fulbright-Nehru alumni

    Online Panel Discussion on GoToWebinar platform

    http://bit.ly/researchmodeIEW2020

    U.S. Public University Systems: Settling into the New Normal

    Online - Webinar venue:

    American Center New Delhi Facebook Page at

    http://facebook.com/americancenternewdelhi

    http://bit.ly/USPublicUnivs

    November 20: Q Time Special: An exclusive by EducationUSA Bangalore

    Online Panel Discussion on Undergraduate and Graduate studies in the U.S.

    http://bit.ly/QTime20Nov

    November 23:

    Transfer to a U.S. University During Undergraduate Study - Discuss Your Options

    Online Specialized Information Session on Zoom Platform

    https://zoom.us/j/98458066178

    More US News

    Read more about:

    us

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 18, 2020, 12:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 18, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X