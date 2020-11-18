U.S. Consulate General, Chennai celebrates International Education Week

G20 Summit: Modi leaves for Japan, likely to hold bilaterals with Trump, Shinzo Abe on Day 1

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Chennai, Nov 18: U.S. Consul General Judith Ravin kicked off International Education Week with a video highlighting the U.S. Consulate Chennai's increase in student visa interviews in November.

Link: https://youtu.be/xjX5p0sVOVI

The U.S. Consulate General Chennai is celebrating International Education Week (IEW) with the theme "Engaged, Resilient, Global." Events for IEW from November 17 to 23, 2020 are listed below. Participation is free and students are encouraged to register for the events at the links given below.

International Education Week (IEW) 2020 is a joint initiative of the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education to promote programs that prepare students for a global environment and attract future leaders from abroad to study, learn, and exchange experiences. For more information, please visit https://iew.state.gov/.

In South India, the EducationUSA centers are located in Chennai and Bengaluru and they can be contacted at Chennai@educationusa.org and Bangalore@educationusa.org.EducationUSA is the official source on U.S. higher education. With 430 advising centers in more than 175 countries and territories, the EducationUSA network promotes U.S. higher education to students around the world by offering accurate, comprehensive, and current information about studying at accredited institutions in the United States. For more information, please visit

https://educationusa.state.gov/.

November 17: Winning in a Virtual Classroom

Global. Engaged. Resilient.

Online - Facebook Live on U.S. Consulate General, Chennai Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/chennai.usconsulate

https://bit.ly/EdUSA-Nov17-VirtualClassroom

November 18: Roadmap to Undergraduate Study in the United States

Online - Webinar venue: Google Meet platform

https://bit.ly/EdUSAChennai

http://bit.ly/EdUSA-UGStudy-Nov18

November 19:

Shifting Gears: Adapting Your Research During the Pandemic

Panel discussion with Indian Fulbright-Nehru alumni

Online Panel Discussion on GoToWebinar platform

http://bit.ly/researchmodeIEW2020

U.S. Public University Systems: Settling into the New Normal

Online - Webinar venue:

American Center New Delhi Facebook Page at

http://facebook.com/americancenternewdelhi

http://bit.ly/USPublicUnivs

November 20: Q Time Special: An exclusive by EducationUSA Bangalore

Online Panel Discussion on Undergraduate and Graduate studies in the U.S.

http://bit.ly/QTime20Nov

November 23:

Transfer to a U.S. University During Undergraduate Study - Discuss Your Options

Online Specialized Information Session on Zoom Platform

https://zoom.us/j/98458066178