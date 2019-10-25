U'khand, West Bengal By-elections on 25th Nov, results on 28th Nov

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Oct 25: Election Commission of India on Friday announced the upcoming By-elections to fill four vacancies in the state Legislative Assemblies of Uttarakhand and West Bengal to be held on 25th November, counting of votes on 28th November.

The Commission has decided to use EVMs and VVPATs in the by-election in all the polling stations.

Adequate numbers of EVMs and VVPATs have been made available and all steps have been taken to ensure that the polls are conducted smoothly with the help of these machines.

According to ANI, at present, there is one vacancy in Uttarkhand - Pithoragarh and three vacancies in West Bengal - Kaliaganj, Karimpur, and Kharagpur Sadar which need to be filled.

Election Commission of India: By-elections to fill four vacancies in the state Legislative Assemblies of Uttarakhand and West Bengal to be held on 25th November, counting of votes on 28th November. pic.twitter.com/q2eIOOyZaW — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2019

The last to file the nominations for the assembly by-elections is November 6, 2019 and the last date of withdrawal of candidatures is November 11, 2019.

The counting of votes will take place on November 28.

The Model code of conduct has come into force with immediate effect in the districts in which the whole or any part of the Parliamentary and Assembly constituency is going for elections.