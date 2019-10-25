  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    U'khand, West Bengal By-elections on 25th Nov, results on 28th Nov

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 25: Election Commission of India on Friday announced the upcoming By-elections to fill four vacancies in the state Legislative Assemblies of Uttarakhand and West Bengal to be held on 25th November, counting of votes on 28th November.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    The Commission has decided to use EVMs and VVPATs in the by-election in all the polling stations.

    Adequate numbers of EVMs and VVPATs have been made available and all steps have been taken to ensure that the polls are conducted smoothly with the help of these machines.

    According to ANI, at present, there is one vacancy in Uttarkhand - Pithoragarh and three vacancies in West Bengal - Kaliaganj, Karimpur, and Kharagpur Sadar which need to be filled.

    The last to file the nominations for the assembly by-elections is November 6, 2019 and the last date of withdrawal of candidatures is November 11, 2019.

    The counting of votes will take place on November 28.

    By-elections 2019: Full list of winners

    The Model code of conduct has come into force with immediate effect in the districts in which the whole or any part of the Parliamentary and Assembly constituency is going for elections.

    More WEST BENGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bengal by poll elections

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue