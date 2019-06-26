  • search
    U’khand minister Arvind Pandey's son dies in car crash

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Dehradun, June 26: Uttarakhand Minister Arvind Pandey's son Ankur Pandey died in a car crash near Faridpur in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh.

    The car he was travelling in, collided with a truck on NH 24 near Faridpur at around 3 am on Wednesday.

    Image courtesy – ANI/Twitter

    Two other people also died in the accident while one is injured.

    They were going to Gorakhpur to attend a wedding.

    Arvind Pandey is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is a Minister for School & Sanskrit Education, Sports, Youth Welfare & Panchayati Raj in Government of Uttarakhand.

    uttarakhand accident death

