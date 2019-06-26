U’khand minister Arvind Pandey's son dies in car crash

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Dehradun, June 26: Uttarakhand Minister Arvind Pandey's son Ankur Pandey died in a car crash near Faridpur in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh.

The car he was travelling in, collided with a truck on NH 24 near Faridpur at around 3 am on Wednesday.

Two other people also died in the accident while one is injured.

They were going to Gorakhpur to attend a wedding.

Arvind Pandey is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is a Minister for School & Sanskrit Education, Sports, Youth Welfare & Panchayati Raj in Government of Uttarakhand.