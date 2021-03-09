India's first forest healing centre comes up near Ranikhet in Uttarakhand

U'khand:'BJP will not come back in 2022, can see change in power happening, says Cong

Dehradun, Mar 09: Former Uttarakhand CM and Congress leader Harish Rawat on Tuesday said that he could see a change in power happening.

"Even the BJP's central leadership has admitted that its present government in the State could not do much. No matter who they bring now, they (BJP) will not come back to power in 2022," he said, while speaking to ANI.

Amid speculations, chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya. He met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Delhi yesterday.

Addressing the media after resigning from the post of Uttarakhand chief minister, Trivendra Singh Rawat thanked the Bharatiya Janata Party for giving him the opportunity to serve as CM for four years.

According to a report in news agency PTI, the BJP may replace CM Trivendra Singh Rawat with state minister Dhan Singh Rawat.

Dhan Singh has emerged as a frontrunner for the CM post, PTI reported.