Two women who entered Sabarimala move SC seek round the clock protection

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 17: The two women who entered the Sabarimala shrine have moved the Supreme Court seeking round the clock protection. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the matter on Friday.

It may be recalled that one of the two women was assaulted by her relative. Kanaka Durga who was one of the two women who entered the shrine was attacked when she returned home on Monday.

Following protests and threats, Bindu Ammini and Kanaka Durga had gone into hiding. Their entry had sparked widespread protests and also a day long strike in Kerala. While speaking from an undisclosed location, they had said that they were facing threats, but were hopeful that the authorities would provide them security. There have been protests following a Supreme Court order which lodged the ban on women of all ages to enter the shrine.