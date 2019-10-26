  • search
    Two week furlough for Dushyant Chautala’s father

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 26: Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala's father Ajay Chautala, who is lodged in the Tihar jail here after his conviction in a teachers recruitment scam, has been granted furlough for two weeks, officials said.

    Ajay Chautala is scheduled to leave Tihar jail either on Saturday evening or Sunday morning, officials said.

    File photo of Ajay Chautala and Dushyant Chautala
    File photo of Ajay Chautala and Dushyant Chautala

    According to Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel, Ajay Chautala has been granted a two-week furlough and it will start from the day he will step out of the jail premises.

    He has been lodged in jail along with his father and Haryana former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala.

    M L Khattar elected Legislative Party leader, to be sworn-in as Haryana CM tomorrow

    Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya invited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday to form the government after the saffron party staked claim with the support of the JJP.

    Chief minister-elect Manohar Lal Khattar said Dushyant Chautala would take oath as his deputy and the oath-taking ceremony will take place at 2.15 pm on Sunday.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 26, 2019, 16:34 [IST]
