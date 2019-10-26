Two week furlough for Dushyant Chautala’s father

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 26: Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala's father Ajay Chautala, who is lodged in the Tihar jail here after his conviction in a teachers recruitment scam, has been granted furlough for two weeks, officials said.

Ajay Chautala is scheduled to leave Tihar jail either on Saturday evening or Sunday morning, officials said.

According to Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel, Ajay Chautala has been granted a two-week furlough and it will start from the day he will step out of the jail premises.

He has been lodged in jail along with his father and Haryana former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala.

M L Khattar elected Legislative Party leader, to be sworn-in as Haryana CM tomorrow

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya invited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday to form the government after the saffron party staked claim with the support of the JJP.

Chief minister-elect Manohar Lal Khattar said Dushyant Chautala would take oath as his deputy and the oath-taking ceremony will take place at 2.15 pm on Sunday.