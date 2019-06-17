Two Union Ministers who took oath in Sanskrit, Dogri

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, June 17: On the first day of the 17th Lok Sabha, the newly elected members took oath as MPs which was administered by Pro tem Speaker Virendra Kumar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first one to take oath of duty followed by the Union Ministers.

The swearing-in ceremony, which will be spread over two days, is a very important Constitutional procedure because as long as a member does not take the oath, he or she cannot participate in any business of the House.

Unemployment, farmers distress must be discussed in Budget Session: Congress

The Members of Parliament can take oath in any language. As per rules, if a member is not going to take oath Hindi or English, they need to give advance notice to the Lok Sabha secretariat. This is because an exact script of the oath in a particular language needs to be prepared in advance. In a first, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has provided online formats of the oath or affirmation in all 22 languages in which the members can take the oath.

Many members took oath in their mother tongues. Union Ministers and BJP MPs Dr Harsh Vardhan and Dr Jitendra Singh took oath in Sanskrit and Dogri, respectively. Dogri is a language spoken in parts of Jammu from where Jitendra Singh hails. In 2014, Sushma Swaraj took her oath in Sanskrit and was followed by Uma Bharati and Harsh Vardhan.

MPs of the Shiv Sena will take oath of the 17th Lok Sabha in Marathi. Other members of the Lok Sabha will be invited to take the oath in the alphabetical order of the states. Within a state, too, the MPs would be called in an alphabetical order of their names to avoid any confusion.

In 2014, BJP veteran L K Advani and Sonia Gandhi took oath right after the ministers, keeping in mind their stature and senior positions.

Members are expected to read from the official draft of the oath and not to add any word or change any sentence. This is been done as a precautionary measure. The MPs take oath either in the name of God or the Constitution.