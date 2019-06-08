Two ULFA ultras arrested for killing of 5 villagers in Assam

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 08: The National Investigation Agency has arrested two persons involved in the killing of five villagers in Assam.

The duo who belong to the outlawed ULFA have been identified as Bubal Moran and Binanda Dahotiya.

A case had been registered against 6 persons suspected to be members of the ULFA. They were accused in the killing of 5 villagers of the Bichanimukh Kherbari village, , Assam, and causing grievous injuries to a sixth villager, outside the village at 1930 hours on November 1 2018.

Both the accused were produced before a special NIA court in Guwahati and remanded in custody for 12 days.