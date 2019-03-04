Two-time MP from Ferozpur Sher Singh Ghubaya resigns from SAD

  • search
    Chandigarh, Mar 4: Two-time MP from Ferozpur, Punjab, Sher Singh Ghubaya, who is seen as a rebel and not in bset of terms with the top leadership of the party, has resigned from the primary membership of the Shoromani Akali Dal (SAD).

    Ghubaya's relationship with the party has been sour ever since a controversial video clip of his had appeared before the 2017 assembly elections. Ghubaya had claimed that the video was fabricated and held the Shiromani Akali Dal's president Sukhbir Badal responsible for this. Ghubaya has been vocal about his dislike for Sukhbir Singh Badal.

    Ghubaya, ruling Shiromani Akali Dal's MP from Ferozepur constituency, is reportedly trying to get a Congress ticket from Ferozepur and exploring other options as well. His relations with SAD's core leadership attained bitterness when his son joined Congress and was given ticket by Congress from Fazilka constituency.

    He has a strong backing from the Rai Sikh community, to which he belongs. Amid souring of ties with SAD, Ghubaya has reportedly already met the Congress high command over the issue.

    Reports say that he is willing to fight the elections as an independent from Ferozepur which is his stronghold.

    In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the BJP and SAD have agreed on seat sharing. BJP Chief Amit Shah announced on February 28 that Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will fight on 10 seats and BJP on 3 seats in Punjab in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the Akali Dal won only four of the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab. The number of Lok Sabha seats contested by the two parties were the same in 2009 as well.

