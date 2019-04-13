  • search
    Two terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

    Srinagar, Apr 13: Two terrorist were killed in a brief shootout at Shopian in South Kashmir in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

    Based on specific information about the presence of terrorists in Gahand area of Shopian in south Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there this morning, a police official said.

    He said as the forces were conducting searches, the terrorists fired upon them.

    The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said, adding the exchange of firing was going on and the identity of killed terrorists couldn't be ascertained at this stage.

