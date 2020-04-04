  • search
    Srinagar, Apr 04: Two terrorists were reportedly killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

    The security forces launched a cordon and search operation based on intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in Hardmand Guri village in Kulgam, a police spokesperson said.

    Two terrorists killed in encounter in J&K

    "This operation based on a credible police input was launched this morning. Two terrorists have been reportedly killed so far," the spokesperson said, adding that the exchange of fire was going on.

    5 overground Lashkar terrorists arrested in J&K

    Earlier, the police tweeted on its official handle that three militants had been trapped in the cordon. "Same group of #terrorists trapped who killed 3 civilians recently," the police said.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 12:15 [IST]
