Two terrorists gunned down in Shopian encounter

New Delhi, Oct 20: Two terrorists were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Melhura in Zainapora area of Shopian on Monday evening following information about presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at security forces' positions.

One militant was killed in the initial exchange of fire between the two sides last evening, while another ultra was shot dead on Tuesday morning, an Army official said.

He said an AK rifle and a pistol were among the weapons and ammunition recovered from the scene of the encounter.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained.