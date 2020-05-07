Two tanks that caused AP gas leak were unattended due to lockdown

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Visakhapatnam, May 07: At least people have been killed, including a six year old after a chemical gas leaked rom a plastic manufacturing unit of the LG Polymers in Andhra Pradesh's Gopalpatnam near Visakhapatnam.

The gas leaked at around 2.30 am and the exact reason is yet to be determined. The plant had been shut for 40 days due to the lockdown and only very few staff were deployed there. The gas leaked from from two 5,000 tonne tanks which were unattended since March due to the coronavirus lockdown. This led to a chemical reaction and production of heat inside the tanks that caused the leakage, a New18 report said.

The death toll may rise as 100s have inhaled the gas. They are either having breathing issues or have fallen unconscious.

Over 100 persons have been admitted to hospital and ambulances, police officers and fire engines have reached the chemical plant. There is gas leakage identified at LG Polymers in Gopalpatnam. Requesting Citizens around these locations not to come out of houses for the sake of safety precautions, the authorities said.

The incident led to panic and many persons were seen lying unconscious on the roads. People also complained about rashes on their bodies. The exact cause of the incident is yet to be identified.

The NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed in the area. The police area appealing to the people to come out of their houses and go to safer areas. The people have been told not come come towards Gopalapatnam as the gas leakage was causing breathing problems.

The LG Polymers Industry was established in 1961 as Hindustan Polymers for the manufacturing of polystyrene and co-polymers in Vizad. It was merged with Mc Dowell and Company Ltd in 1978.