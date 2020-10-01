YouTube
    Two soldiers martyred, 4 injured in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 01: Two soldiers of the Indian Army have been martyred and four others injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in north Kashmir's Naugam sector.

    Indian Army Spokesperson, Rajesh Kalia in a statement said that Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Naugam sector, Kupwara by firing mortars and other weapons.

    Two soldiers martyred, 4 injured in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan

    "Two soldiers fatal. Four soldiers injured, being evacuated. Befitting response is being given," the spokesperson also said.

    Indian soldier martyred after Pak resorts to unprovoked ceasefire violation

    A Lance Naik of the Indian Army was martyred after Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation on the Line of Control on Wednesday.

    The Pakistan army on September 30 resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control in the Krishna Ghati sector, district Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian troops responded strongly to the enemy fire.

    Lance Naik Karnal Singh was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries.

      Lance Naik Karnail Singh was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty, the Army said.

      Story first published: Thursday, October 1, 2020, 16:48 [IST]
      X