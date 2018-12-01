  • search

Two soldiers martyred, 1 injured in blast at firing range in Akhnoor

By
    Jammu, Dec 1:  Two soldiers were martyred and two others injured in a mysterious blast at a firing range in Khour sector of Akhnoor in Jammu division on Saturday.

    Two soldiers martyred, 1 injured in blast at firing range in Akhnoor (Representative image)
    Official sources said that the blast took at Samwan Chaprial area in the sector.

    According to reports, the blast took at Samwan Chaprial area in the sector, leading to the instant death of Surjeet Singh of Army's 10 Gadwal, Lance Naik Suraj Singh Bhakuni of Army's 8 Kumaon.

    Also read: Assam: 11 injured in blast inside Kamakhya-Dekargaon Intercity Express

    The injured, identified as Naik Sandeep Kumar Singh of army's 8 Raj Rifle, has been shifted to hospital.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 1, 2018, 23:04 [IST]
