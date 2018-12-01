Two soldiers martyred, 1 injured in blast at firing range in Akhnoor

Jammu, Dec 1: Two soldiers were martyred and two others injured in a mysterious blast at a firing range in Khour sector of Akhnoor in Jammu division on Saturday.

Official sources said that the blast took at Samwan Chaprial area in the sector.

According to reports, the blast took at Samwan Chaprial area in the sector, leading to the instant death of Surjeet Singh of Army's 10 Gadwal, Lance Naik Suraj Singh Bhakuni of Army's 8 Kumaon.

The injured, identified as Naik Sandeep Kumar Singh of army's 8 Raj Rifle, has been shifted to hospital.