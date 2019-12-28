  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Two sides of the same coin says Owaisi on NPR, NRC

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Dec 28: The National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are two sides of a coin, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has said.

    His claim comes a day after Union Minister G Kishan Reddy had clarified that there was no link between the two.

    All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi
    All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi

    "Home Minister Amit Shah said there is no difference between NPR and NRC. I am telling you that NPR and NRC are two sides of a coin. The rules of NPR and NRC are the same.

    Owaisi leads Muslims' delegation, urges TRS govt to stay NPR in Telangana

    These rules have been made as per the Citizenship Act, 1955 in which NPR and NRC are there.. if NPR is done in this country, NRC would also be done," Owaisi claimed.

    He was addressing a protest meeting at Nizamabad on Friday night as part of his ongoing campaign against teh controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, NRC and NPR.

    He accused BJP leaders of spreading 'false propaganda' on television channels on the matter.

    Referring to some BJP leaders' reported comments that NPR exercise was conducted in 2010 as well by the then UPA government, he claimed that the difference between NPR of 2010 and 2020 was that questions would be asked on the birth place and date of birth of parents.

    If the NDA government's intention was clear, it would have conducted NPR and NRC first and then brought Citizenship Amendment Act, he said.

    "Why did Modi bring Citizen Amendment Act?.. He brought it because now NPR will be done," he said at the protest meeting attended by ruling TRS MLAs, representatives of Left and others.

    However, opposition Congress had announced that it would not attend the event.

    Rahul Gandhi, Asaduddin Owaisi want to divide India, start civil war: Giriraj Singh

    Owaisi along with representatives of United Muslim Action Committee met the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on December 25 and requested him to stay the work on updation of National Population Register (NPR) in Telangana on the lines of Kerala.

    Owaisi also claimed that KCR was sympathetic towards their demand and said there is a necessity that all like- minded parties should come together on the issue.

    More ASADUDDIN OWAISI News

    Read more about:

    asaduddin owaisi ncr national population register

    Story first published: Saturday, December 28, 2019, 12:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue