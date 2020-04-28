  • search
    Two sadhus murdered in Uttar Pradesh

    Lucknow, Apr 28: Two sadhus (priests) were killed at Anupshahar area of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Monday night.

    Representational Image

    The accused killed the sadhus following an altercation over the stealing of their chimta or tongs a few days ago. The bodies of the two 55-year-old Sadhu Jagandas and 35-year-old Sadhu Sevadas were found in a mutilated condition. The bodies were discovered by the villagers.

    Coronavirus outbreak: Here is how Uttar Pradesh is planning to fight COVID-19

    Preliminary investigations have found that a few days ago, the accused snatched the tongs from the sadhus, following which they scolded him. Angered by this, the accused killed the sadhus. The sadhus were murdered using a sharp weapon.

    This incident comes a few days after two sadhus were murdered in Palghar, Maharashtra.

