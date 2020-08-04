YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Ram Temple
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Two PILs filed in SC, seek CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 04: Two public interest litigations (PILs) have been filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking a CBI probe into the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead at his residence in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

    Two PILs filed in SC, seek CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajputs death case

    The two PILs, one by BJP leader and lawyer Ajay Agrawal and other by a Mumbai-based law student Dwivendra Devtadeen Dubey, have been filed during the day when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has taken an important decision recommending to the Centre the CBI inquiry in the sensational case after actor's father made the request for it.

    Bihar govt recommends CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

    Agrawal, who has been pursuing politically sensitive Bofors scam case in the apex court, has filed the PIL seeking a direction to CBI to take up “the investigation in the death of Sushant Singh and the events which led to the untimely death” of the actor.

    “That on June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput, an upcoming Bollywood film star, was found dead in mysterious circumstances. Mumbai police immediately declared it a case of suicide. But nobody could swallow this theory of suicide of a bright carrier upcoming star who played a lead role in the film of 'M.S. Dhoni…,” the plea said.

    Seeking the CBI probe, the BJP leader who had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections against Congress President Sonia Gandhi from Rae Bareli, also referred to the news that Rajput’s live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty “had withdrawn Rs 15 Crore from the account of Sushant Singh Rajput out of total Rs. 17 Crores balance in his account.”

    Mumbai police was warned about threat to Sushant Singh Rajput's life in Feb, claims his father

    On similar lines, the law student has sought the transfer of the FIR, lodged by actor's father Krishan Kishore Singh at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna to either to the CBI or the NIA to ensure that the investigation is carried out “impartially, effectively and efficiently”. However, it is important to note that a bench headed by Chief Justice S Bobde, on July 30, had junked a similar PIL seeking transfer of probe into Rajput's death case from Mumbai police to the CBI.

    "Go to Bombay High Court if you have anything concrete to show," the court had said while dismissing the PIL. Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.

    More SUICIDE News

    Read more about:

    suicide

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue