Two PILs filed in SC, seek CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 04: Two public interest litigations (PILs) have been filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking a CBI probe into the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead at his residence in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

The two PILs, one by BJP leader and lawyer Ajay Agrawal and other by a Mumbai-based law student Dwivendra Devtadeen Dubey, have been filed during the day when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has taken an important decision recommending to the Centre the CBI inquiry in the sensational case after actor's father made the request for it.

Bihar govt recommends CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Agrawal, who has been pursuing politically sensitive Bofors scam case in the apex court, has filed the PIL seeking a direction to CBI to take up “the investigation in the death of Sushant Singh and the events which led to the untimely death” of the actor.

“That on June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput, an upcoming Bollywood film star, was found dead in mysterious circumstances. Mumbai police immediately declared it a case of suicide. But nobody could swallow this theory of suicide of a bright carrier upcoming star who played a lead role in the film of 'M.S. Dhoni…,” the plea said.

Seeking the CBI probe, the BJP leader who had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections against Congress President Sonia Gandhi from Rae Bareli, also referred to the news that Rajput’s live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty “had withdrawn Rs 15 Crore from the account of Sushant Singh Rajput out of total Rs. 17 Crores balance in his account.”

Mumbai police was warned about threat to Sushant Singh Rajput's life in Feb, claims his father

On similar lines, the law student has sought the transfer of the FIR, lodged by actor's father Krishan Kishore Singh at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna to either to the CBI or the NIA to ensure that the investigation is carried out “impartially, effectively and efficiently”. However, it is important to note that a bench headed by Chief Justice S Bobde, on July 30, had junked a similar PIL seeking transfer of probe into Rajput's death case from Mumbai police to the CBI.

"Go to Bombay High Court if you have anything concrete to show," the court had said while dismissing the PIL. Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.