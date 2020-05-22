  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Two OGWs of Hizbul arrested

    By
    |

    Srinagar, May 22: Two overground workers of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Friday.

    Two OGWs of Hizbul arrested
    Representational Image

    They have been identified as Sayar Ahmad Shah from Tral and Tanseem alias Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh from Awantipora, the officials said.

    Slain terrorist Junaid recruited Kashmir youth into Hizbul in exchange for drugs

    "Two associates of proscribed outfit Ansar Gazwat Ul Hind and Hizb-Ul-Mujahdeen were arrested from Tral and Awantipora areas of Pulwama district," the officials said.

    The arrested persons were allegedly involved in providing shelter and logistics to the militants, besides passing sensitive information to them, the officials said.

    More HIZBUL MUJAHIDEEN News

    Read more about:

    hizbul mujahideen arrested jammu and kashmir

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue