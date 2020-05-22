Two OGWs of Hizbul arrested

Srinagar, May 22: Two overground workers of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Friday.

They have been identified as Sayar Ahmad Shah from Tral and Tanseem alias Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh from Awantipora, the officials said.

"Two associates of proscribed outfit Ansar Gazwat Ul Hind and Hizb-Ul-Mujahdeen were arrested from Tral and Awantipora areas of Pulwama district," the officials said.

The arrested persons were allegedly involved in providing shelter and logistics to the militants, besides passing sensitive information to them, the officials said.